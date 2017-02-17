Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Wabco Holdings Inc:
* Wabco’S sales growth in 2016 solidly outperforms global commercial vehicle market; provides guidance for 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $1.15
* Q4 sales $713.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $701 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wabco Holdings Inc - sees FY sales $2,850 - $2,990 million
* Wabco Holdings Inc - sees FY reported eps $5.23 - $5.73
* Wabco Holdings Inc - sees FY performance eps $5.55 - $6.05
* Wabco Holdings Inc - sees 2017 sales growth in local currencies 4.0% - 9.0%
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.04, revenue view $2.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says