May 10 Wabtec Corp:
* Wabtec announces board/management appointments; increases
dividend 20 percent
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.12per share
* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp - Albert J.
Neupaver has been elected chairman of company's board of
directors
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Raymond T.
Betler remains president and chief executive officer and a
member of board of directors
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Neupaver served
as executive chairman for past three years
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Stéphane
Rambaud-Measson has been named WABTEC's executive vice president
and chief operating officer
