BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp:
* Wabtec reports results for 1Q, affirms guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.95 to $4.15 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.1 billion
* Q1 sales $916 million versus I/B/E/S view $986 million
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - company expects its quarterly results to improve sequentially during rest of year
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp says affirmed its financial guidance for 2017.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.00, revenue view $4.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies - expects quarterly results to improve sequentially during rest of year due to ramp up of projects already in backlog
* Westinghouse Air Brake - estimates synergies from Faiveley deal to be about $15 million to $20 million in 2017, long-term synergies expected to exceed $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
