July 6 (Reuters) - WACKER NEUSON SE:

* Dgap-Adhoc: Wacker Neuson Se: Kramer and John Deere Agree to Form a Strategic Alliance for Agricultural Equipment

* Long-Term Sales Collaboration for Agricultural Equipment

* TO STRENGTHEN THIS LONG-TERM STRATEGIC COLLABORATION, JOHN DEERE PLANS TO BECOME A SHAREHOLDER IN KRAMER-WERKE GMBH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)