June 9 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

* Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. announces assets under management

* Assets under management were $81.5 billion on June 8, an increase of 0.5% quarter to date

* ‍Reported preliminary AUM of $80.9 billion for month ended May 31, 2017, compared to $81.1 billion on March 31, 2017​

* ‍Purpose of release is to clarify flow data during quarter in light of reported industry data​

* ‍"Have not yet finalized assets under management as of may 31, 2017"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: