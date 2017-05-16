BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics sees IPO price to be between $12-$14/shr
* Sees IPO of 9.62 million shares of common stock - SEC filing
May 16 Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Ltd :
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to owners of parent for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected loss mainly attributable to unrealised fair value loss of equity investments at fair value through profit or loss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees IPO of 9.62 million shares of common stock - SEC filing
* Rosa & Co announces renewal of multi-year research agreement with Sanofi