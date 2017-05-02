May 2 Wajax Corp
* Wajax reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.31
* Q1 revenue rose 11.7 percent to c$318.4 million
* Wajax corp - compared to q4 of 2016, q1 consolidated
backlog increased $34.2 million, or 27% due primarily to higher
equipment orders
* Wajax corp - anticipates adjusted net earnings in 2017
will increase compared to 2016 adjusted net earnings
* Wajax-Continue to expect most major resource and
industrial markets will remain under continued spending
constraints, margin pressures for rest of 2017
