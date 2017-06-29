FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 hours ago
BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores announces pricing for cash tender offers
June 29, 2017 / 7:16 PM / 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores announces pricing for cash tender offers

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc:

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc announces pricing for cash tender offers

* ‍Pricing and accepted tender amounts for its previously announced offer to purchase company's 6.500 pct notes due 2037, 6.200 pct notes due 2038​

* Also ‍announced pricing and accepted tender amounts for its previously announced offer to purchase 625 pct notes due 2040 and 5.625 pct notes due 2041

* Pricing and accepted tender amounts for previously announced offer to purchase 4.875 pct notes due 2039, 5.250 pct notes due 2035, 5.750 pct notes due 2030 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

