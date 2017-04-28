BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
April 28 Indykpol SA:
* Waldemar Polucha remains as CFO of the company
* On Feb. he informed about resignation due to personal reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
* Skypeople fruit juice files for sale of 1.6 mln shares of common stock by selling stock holders - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: