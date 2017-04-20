BRIEF-Carnival Corporation to offer Alipay payment services onboard its fleet in Asia
* Carnival Corporation to offer Alipay payment services onboard its fleet in Asia
April 20 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens Boots Alliance says quarterly dividend increased year-over-year by 4.2 percent to $0.375 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carnival Corporation to offer Alipay payment services onboard its fleet in Asia
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates with more losses for pound)