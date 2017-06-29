FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance enters into agreement with Rite Aid to buy 2,186 Rite Aid Stores
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance enters into agreement with Rite Aid to buy 2,186 Rite Aid Stores

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Expects new transaction to be modestly accretive to adjusted diluted net earnings per share in first full year after initial closing of new transaction

* Expects to realize synergies from new transaction in excess of $400 million

* Synergies are expected to be fully realized within three to four years of initial closing of new transaction

* Upon initial closing of new transaction, co will begin acquiring stores and related assets on a phased basis over period of about 6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.