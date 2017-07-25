FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance to enter into long-term global supply agreement with Fareva
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance to enter into long-term global supply agreement with Fareva

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens Boots Alliance to enter into long-term global supply agreement with Fareva

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - ‍proposed agreement is expected to be completed by end of calendar year 2017​

* Walgreens Boots Alliance - ‍Fareva to take ownership of BCM, co's contract manufacturing business, which operates factories in UK, France and Germany​

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - ‍announces a binding offer from Fareva for a 10-year global agreement​

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - ‍agreement for manufacture and supply of own beauty brands and private label products, including products for sale in USA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

