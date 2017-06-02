PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 2 Walgreens Boots Alliance
* Walgreens Boots Alliance - as pending acquisition of rite aid corp was not consummated on or before june 1, 2017, co required to redeem multiple notes
* Walgreens Boots Alliance- to redeem $1.25 billion principal amount of 1.750% notes due 2018, $1.5 billion principal amount of 2.600% notes due 2021-sec filing
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - co does not currently plan to issue additional securities to replace notes being redeemed Source text :(bit.ly/2swu0WR) Further company coverage:
June 23 In today's U.S. shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on everything from pumping pressure to the heat and rotational speed of drill bits boring into the rocky earth.