June 2 Walgreens Boots Alliance

* Walgreens Boots Alliance - as pending acquisition of rite aid corp was not consummated on or before june 1, 2017, co required to redeem multiple notes

* Walgreens Boots Alliance- to redeem $1.25 billion principal amount of 1.750% notes due 2018, $1.5 billion principal amount of 2.600% notes due 2021-sec filing

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - co does not currently plan to issue additional securities to replace notes being redeemed Source text :(bit.ly/2swu0WR) Further company coverage: