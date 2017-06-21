U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
June 21 Walker Greenbank Plc:
* In first four-and-a-half months of current financial year, brand sales were up 4.5 pct in reportable currency and up 1.1 pct in constant currency
* Announces today final settlement of our insurance claim following flood at our fabric printing factory in December
* Expect to receive final payment of 2.4 mln stg by our half-year end, bringing total amount received in respect of claim to 19.3 mln stg
* Continue to expect to meet board expectations for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.