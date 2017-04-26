BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 WALLENSTAM AB:
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT SEK 650 MILLION VERSUS SEK 352 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME SEK 414 MILLION VERSUS SEK 393 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 191 MILLION VERSUS SEK 167 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: