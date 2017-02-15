BRIEF-Spero Global to buy Mirae Global for 7.32 bln won
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won
Feb 15 Wallix Group SA:
* Fy revenue 7.4 million euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago
* Confirmation of favorable prospects in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2kKlFLF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won