BRIEF-Walmart and JD.com expand strategic cooperation

July 25 (Reuters) - Jd.Com Inc

* Walmart and JD.com expand strategic cooperation

* Walmart says expanding their cooperation to further integrate their platforms, supply chains and customer resources in china

* Walmart says JD is also establishing JD pick-up stations in Walmart stores to provide more pick-up options for JD digital customers

