May 18 Walmart Stores Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share $1.00
* Q1 total revenue $117.54 billion versus $115.90 billion
* Q1 net sales $116.53 billion versus $114.99 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $117.74
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 e-commerce growth at Walmart U.S. was strong as sales
and GMV increased 63% and 69%, respectively
* Excluding currency, Q1 total revenue was $118.8 billion,
an increase of 2.5 percent
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.00 to $1.08
* Sees Walmart U.S. comp sales for the 13-week period ending
July 28, 2017 (ex. fuel) up 1.5% to 2.0%
* Sees Sam's Club comp sales (ex. fuel) for the 13-week
period ending July 28, 2017 up 1% to 1.5%
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
