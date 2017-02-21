Feb 21 Wal Mart Stores Inc:

* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript

* "Now that we will be lapping the U.S. wage increases from fiscal year 2017, we would expect to slightly lever expenses" in FY 2018

* Walmart sees Q1 net sales, on constant currency basis, to grow between 3 and 4 percent

* Q1 revenue view $117.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walmart says Q4 Walmart International reported net sales declined 5.1 percent, impacted by a $2.6 billion currency headwind

* Based on current exchange rates, anticipate a currency impact on net sales of approximately $3 billion for the year Source text (bit.ly/2kHiHLZ) Further company coverage: