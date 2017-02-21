Feb 21 Wal Mart Stores Inc:
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this
past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management
* "Now that we will be lapping the U.S. wage increases from
fiscal year 2017, we would expect to slightly lever expenses" in
FY 2018
* Walmart sees Q1 net sales, on constant currency basis, to
grow between 3 and 4 percent
* Q1 revenue view $117.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Walmart says Q4 Walmart International reported net sales
declined 5.1 percent, impacted by a $2.6 billion currency
headwind
* Based on current exchange rates, anticipate a currency
impact on net sales of approximately $3 billion for the year
