BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 1 Wal-mart Stores Inc :
* Says begins testing associate delivery
* Says starting testing associate delivery with three test stores, two in New Jersey and one in Northwest Arkansas Source text : (bit.ly/2rJhQhg) Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million