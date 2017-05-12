May 12 Walnut Place:
* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had
been infected with ransomware
* Walnut place- based on walnut place's investigation to
date, there is no evidence that any sensitive data was taken
from affected systems
* Walnut place - investigation revealed that ransomware
began affecting systems on or around January 25, 2017 and was
remediated on February 2, 2017
* Walnut place - on march 13, LCS-WP llc d/b/a walnut place
leadership discovered some systems had been infected with
ransomware, a malware that encrypts files
* Walnut place says there is currently no evidence of any
actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this
incident
