BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 1 Walt Disney Co
* Walt Disney CEO says as a matter of principle, I've resigned from the president's council over the Paris agreement withdrawal - tweet Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2qLKkSo
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.