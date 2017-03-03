March 4 Walt Disney Co

* Walt Disney -on March 1, 2017, entered a terms agreement with underwriters with respect to offer and sale of $400 million of floating rate notes due 2020

* Walt Disney - also entered into terms agreement with respect to offer and sale of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate notes due 2022

* Walt Disney - also entered into terms agreement with respect to offer and sale of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.950% notes due 2020

* Walt Disney - also entered into terms agreement with respect to offer and sale of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.450% notes due 2022