BRIEF-Accretive to sign 7.5 bln yen overdraft agreement and 10 bln yen loan agreement
* Says it will sign an overdraft agreement for 7.5 billion yen, with Mizuho Bank, Ltd, on June 26
May 10 Walter Investment Management Corp :
* Walter Investment Management Corp announces first quarter 2017 highlights and financial results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $245.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.70
* Walter Investment Management Corp - efforts to reduce company's leverage have continued in 2017
* Q1 revenue view $259.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 20 China stocks slipped on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over liquidity conditions, even as investors awaited a decision by U.S. index provider MSCI on whether to add mainland shares to its Emerging Markets Index .