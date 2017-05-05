BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd
* Says its unit signs agreement with Indonesia's PT Mersifarma Tirmaku Mercusana on sale of vaccine product
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering