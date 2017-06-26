June 26 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder has bought 2.0 million shares in the company, representing 0.17 percent of total issued share capital, as of June 26 for 107 million yuan ($15.65 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s74oV3

