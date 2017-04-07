April 7 Wanfu Biotechnology Hunan Agricultural Development Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 0.3 million yuan to 2 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(2 million yuan)

* Says shutdowns of products as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0k9ixP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)