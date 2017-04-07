BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Wanfu Biotechnology Hunan Agricultural Development Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 0.3 million yuan to 2 million yuan, compared to net loss in FY 2016 Q1(2 million yuan)
* Says shutdowns of products as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0k9ixP
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees