May 22 Wanfu Biotechnology Hunan Agricultural Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell two firms for a cmobined for 173.0 million yuan ($25.11 million) to controlling shareholder

* Says it plans to acquire stake in Qingdao-based food processing firm for 192 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q829f5

($1 = 6.8903 Chinese yuan renminbi)