BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Wang On Group Ltd:
* Unit entered into loan agreement to grant loan facility to borrower of not exceeding a sum of hk$200.0 million
* Loan for a term of 36 months at an interest rate of 6.5% per annum
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer