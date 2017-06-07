BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 7 Wang On Properties Ltd:
* Deal in relation to disposal of 50pct shareholdings in a subsidiary holding project in Yau Tong
* Deal for a consideration of HK$664.5 million
* Swift Prosper Limited and unit of CIFI Holdings entered into option agreement
* Swift Prosper exercised put option & entered into agreement on June 7 with purchaser, CIFI Holdings and WOP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace