June 7 Wang On Properties Ltd:

* Deal in relation to disposal of 50pct shareholdings in a subsidiary holding project in Yau Tong

* Deal for a consideration of HK$664.5 million

* Swift Prosper Limited and unit of CIFI Holdings entered into option agreement

* Swift Prosper exercised put option & entered into agreement on June 7 with purchaser, CIFI Holdings and WOP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: