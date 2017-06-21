UPDATE 1-Italy votes in local elections that may boost the centre-right
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
June 21 Wang On Properties Ltd:
* FY revenue hk$152.4 million versus hk$645.5 million
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend for years ended 31 march 2017
* FY profit and total comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent hk$38.816 million versus hk$410 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anti-establishment 5-Star still strong at national level (Adds start to voting, early turnout, government still working on banks decree)
FRANKFURT, June 25 The time may be nearing for the European Central Bank to start discussing the end of unprecedented stimulus as growth and inflation are both moving in the right direction, Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.