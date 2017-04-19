BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 24
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 25 and the dividend will be paid on April 25
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yIDXaL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes