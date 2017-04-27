BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its unit plans to set up fund management JV with partner, and to own 40 percent stake in JV with investment of 4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Nqtt3b
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.