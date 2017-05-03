BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3 Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy 70 percent stake in CDN-VIDEO LLC, a Russia CDN service supplier, for 430.5 million roubles via HK unit
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes