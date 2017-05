Feb 21 Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says board approves to boost Hong Kong unit's capital by $152 million for acquisition

* Says its Hong Kong unit signs agreement to acquire 12.1 million shares, equivalent to 97.82 percent stake in CDNetworks Co Ltd From KDDI Corp for 21.1 billion yen ($185.72 million)

