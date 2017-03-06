BRIEF-Suryavanshi Spinning Mills says Badrinarayan Agarwal resigns as chairman
* Says Badrinarayan Agarwal, executive chairman have resigned from directorship and chairmanship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Wanjia Group-
* appointment Of Executive Director
* Chiu King Yan has been appointed as an executive director
* Chiu King Yan has been appointed as an executive director with effect from 6 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Badrinarayan Agarwal, executive chairman have resigned from directorship and chairmanship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017