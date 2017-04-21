BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Group Ltd says Dale Stapleton will serve as interim CFO
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
April 21 Want Want China Holdings-
* US$500,000,000 2.875% Guaranteed Unsecured Senior Bonds Due 2022 Unconditionally And Irrevocably Guaranteed By The Company
* Company, issuer, credit suisse and nomura entered into subscription agreement in connection with bonds issue
* Net proceeds of bonds issue are currently intended to be used for refinancing of certain existing borrowings of group
* Bonds are expected to be issued on or about 28 april 2017
* Principal amount of issue us$500mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating (Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)