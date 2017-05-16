BRIEF-Tesco says unforeseen technical fault resulting in order cancellation - tweet
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
May 16 Wanxiang Qianchao Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to boost capital of 60 million yuan into a Beijing-based info-tech firm EWININFO, in exchange for 8.45 percent stake in it
* HANS-CHRISTIAN MEYER HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO OF TIGER OF SWEDEN