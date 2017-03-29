BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Wapic Insurance Plc:
* FY ended Dec 2016 gross written premium 8.01 billion naira versus 7.10 billion naira year ago
* FY profit before tax 1.19 billion naira versus 1.67 billion naira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.