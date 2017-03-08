BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 9 Warehouse Group Ltd:
* Reported net profit after tax for HY was NZ$13.6 million
* HY revenue from ordinary activities NZ$1.62 billion, up 3.4 percent
* Expect second half performance to be marginally below that of second half of last financial year
* Declared interim dividend of 10.00 cents per share
* Expected adjusted net profit after tax for year is between NZ$54.0 million and NZ$58.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.