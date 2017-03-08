March 9 Warehouse Group Ltd:

* Reported net profit after tax for HY was NZ$13.6 million

* HY revenue from ordinary activities NZ$1.62 billion, up 3.4 percent

* Expect second half performance to be marginally below that of second half of last financial year

* Declared interim dividend of 10.00 cents per share

* Expected adjusted net profit after tax for year is between NZ$54.0 million and NZ$58.0 million