BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's board elects chairman
June 23 Bank Of Shanghai Co Ltd * Says board elects Jin Yu as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rJW8pu Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 31 WAREHOUSES DE PAUW COMM VA
* WDP DEVELOPS NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTRE FOR DHL PARCEL AMSTERDAM Source text: bit.ly/2rkukJ5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS BANK VTB ACQUIRES 19.90 STAKE IN COMPANY Source text: http://bit.ly/2s3jfuE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)