BRIEF-Warehouses Estates Belgium H1 operating profit rises at 9.4 million euros

WAREHOUSES ESTATES BELGIUM SCA :

* Fair Value of Portfolio at March 31 Eur 230.5 Million Versus Eur 214.0 Million Year Ago

* h1 Operating Profit Eur 9.4 Million Versus Eur 8.0 Million Year Ago

* Occupancy Rate at March 31 92.16 Percent Versus 96.45 Percent at Sept 30, 2016‍​‍​

* h1 Net Profit Eur 9.2 Million, Up 35%‍​

* h1 Net Rental Income Eur 8.4 Million Versus Eur 7.9 Million Year Ago

* ANTICIPATES INCREASE IN ITS RENTAL INCOME FOR FY 2017-2018, ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS