New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG
* FY EBITDA declined by 27 per cent from eur 29.3 million in 2015 to eur 21.5 million
* FY EBIT went from negative eur -9.9 million to positive eur 25.7 million
* FY consolidated revenue remained unchanged at roughly eur 62 million
* FY financial result including joint ventures improved as a result of positive exchange rate changes and a better financing structure, going from eur -31.9 million to eur -1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.