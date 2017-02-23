Feb 23 Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs AG :

* Announces partial sale of its hotel portfolio

* Partial sale of its hotel portfolio to Thai investor U City Public Company Limited (U City)

* Transaction includes eight hotel participations (two of which are partially (50 per cent) owned by UBM Development AG (UBM))

* Property value of approximately 180 million euros ($190.33 million) (excluding stakes of ubm in that portfolio)

* Expects from transaction a positive earnings contribution, which is expected to range between 15 million and 20 million euros

* Sale will increase equity ratio of Warimpex to about 25 pct. Purchase price is in line with recent valuation opinions from june 2016 by independent property appraisers