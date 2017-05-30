BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG
* Says profit for Q1 improved from negative eur 0.5 million in 2016 to plus eur 4.7 million in 2017
* Contract for sale of part of hotel portfolio to u city signed
* Says U City transaction covers eight hotel holdings, representing property value of roughly eur 180 million
* Says will use positive profit contribution from this transaction to bolster its capital structure and for new development projects
* Says it is also expected to increase equity ratio to around 25 per cent
* Says objective for 2017 financial year is to carry positive momentum from first three months forward
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer