BRIEF-Commercial Metals Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Commercial Metals Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.34
June 8 Wartsila Oyj Abp
* says Wartsila and U.S. based cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have signed a renewal of their existing performance-based service agreement for engines in 10 cruise ships Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services