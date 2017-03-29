March 29 Wartsila Oyj Abp

* Says to supply 28 mw combined heat and power plant to Meliadine Gold Mine project in Canada, owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

* Says order includes five Wartsila 34DF dual-fuel engines

* Says order is included in order book for the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)