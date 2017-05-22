May 22 WASGAU PRODUKTIONS & HANDELS AG :

* NOW SEES FOR H1 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF EUR 5.0 TO 5.5 MILLION AND FOR H2 GROUP EBIT IN CORRIDOR OF 5.5 TO 6.0 MILLION EUR

* IN THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR, NOW SEES A GROUP EBIT IN THE CORRIDOR OF EUR 10.5 TO EUR 11.5 MILLION