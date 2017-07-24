FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Washington Trust Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.76
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
South Asia
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
Game on: Suning leads China's $2 billion soccer rights frenzy
Sports
Game on: Suning leads China's $2 billion soccer rights frenzy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Washington Trust Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.76

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Washington Trust

* Washington Trust reports record second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $9.9 million

* Washington Trust Bancorp -wealth management assets under administration at end of quarter totaled $6.4 billion and Q2 revenues amounted to $9.9 million

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc says mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.9 million for Q2 of 2017, up by 25% on a linked quarter basis

* Washington Trust Bancorp Inc - net interest income totaled $29.9 million for Q2 of 2017, up by $1.2 million, or 4%, from Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.