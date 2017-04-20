BRIEF-Big Lots sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Waste Connections Inc:
* Waste Connections Inc - Waste Connections comments on status of chiquita canyon landfill permit
* Waste Connections Inc - waste connections intends to appeal commission's decision to board of supervisors
* Waste Connections comments on status of chiquita canyon landfill permit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 26 Investors shunned U.S. equities and high yield bonds in the latest week in favour of European stocks and investment grade corporate bonds, fund flow data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed on Friday.